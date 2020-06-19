GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
The 17th Training Support Squadron held their change of command ceremony in private, at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 16.
Keeping the ceremony attendees at less than 10 people, the 17th TRSS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt Col. Linda Davis, and thanked the 17th TRSS outgoing commander, Lt Col. Amber Sanldaña, for her hard work and dedication.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 13:26
|Story ID:
|372481
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Welcome new 17 TRSS Commander, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT