Welcome new 17 TRSS Commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Training Support Squadron held their change of command ceremony in private, at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 16.



Keeping the ceremony attendees at less than 10 people, the 17th TRSS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt Col. Linda Davis, and thanked the 17th TRSS outgoing commander, Lt Col. Amber Sanldaña, for her hard work and dedication.

