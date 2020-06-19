Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome new 17 TRSS Commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Training Support Squadron held their change of command ceremony in private, at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 16.

    Keeping the ceremony attendees at less than 10 people, the 17th TRSS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt Col. Linda Davis, and thanked the 17th TRSS outgoing commander, Lt Col. Amber Sanldaña, for her hard work and dedication.

