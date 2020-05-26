Navy – Coast Guard Team: Four Interdictions in Four Days

Courtesy Photo | 200526-N-N3764-001 CARIBBEAN SEA The “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200526-N-N3764-001 CARIBBEAN SEA The “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) team conducts enhanced counter narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea, May 26, 2020. The Lassen and embarked LEDET recovered over 2,086 pounds of suspected marijuana. Lassen is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard/Released) see less | View Image Page

CARIBBEAN SEA – The Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) and the Freedom Variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) teams disrupted a combined 112 bales of suspected contraband worth over $79.6 million between May 24-27.



While on routine patrol the Lassen on May 24 and 26, along with her embarked helicopters, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72.2, made two separate interdictions.



Lassen was able to intercept the vessels with coordination of their embarked LEDET and Lassen small boats. The embarked helicopters onboard were instrumental in ensuring the compliance of the go fast vessels (GFV) until the small boat teams arrived to achieve positive control of the vessels.



"It has been an absolute pleasure serving onboard USS Lassen. The crew is unmatched in professional expertise and combined with the LEDET and HSM-60 Airborne Use of Force (AUF) capability, Lassen is making a large impact in the SOUTHCOM AOR,” said Lt. Kevin Painten, Officer in Charge, USCG LEDET 403. “This most recent interdiction is just one of the many examples of how Lassen and the embarked LEDET are combating transnational organized crime."



Additionally, May 24 and 27 Detroit made two separate interdictions.



A U.S. Navy maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), assigned to the “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron VP 26, spotted an additional GFV, Detroit was vectored for a long range intercept. Upon intercept, Detroit employed one of her embarked helicopters, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 22, to provide over watch and ensure compliance while the embarked LEDET on Detroit small boats achieved positive control of the GFV.



The Lassen and Detroit recovered 70 bales of suspected cocaine totaling an estimated 2,009 kilograms, worth over an estimated value of approximately $76 million.



Additionally, the Lassen recovered 42 bales of suspected marijuana totaling an estimated 2,086 pounds, worth over an estimated value of approximately $3.6 million.



"I could not be more proud of the Sea Devils onboard Lassen. Lassen continues to excel day-in, day-out,” said Cmdr. Judson Mallory Lassen’s Commanding Officer. “This most recent success is a testament to my crew's dedication, focus, and self-sufficiency, supported by their seamless integration with our Air Detachment and the embarked USCG LEDET."



USS Lassen and USS Detroit are deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations conducting U.S Southern Command and Joint Interagency Task Force South’s enhanced counter drug operations in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.





On April 1, U.S. Southern Command began enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt the flow of drugs in support of Presidential National Security Objectives.

Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



