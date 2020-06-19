District, Portsmouth announce mosquito-spraying date under new contract award

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth, Virginia, are slated to conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth on Tuesday, June 23.
Weather permitting, aerial spraying should occur between 5 - 10 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164.
Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations. People with known allergies should stay indoors.
If conditions don’t allow spraying Tuesday, the backup date is Wednesday, June 24.
The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline provides continuous updates on all aerial mosquito spraying in the area and can be reached at 757-393-8666.
The distinct recently secured a $221, 223 contract with Eastern Aviation, LLC for aerial mosquito treatment until November.
