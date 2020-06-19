District, Portsmouth announce mosquito-spraying date under new contract award

Photo By Master Sgt. Caleb Pierce | Mosquitoes are collected from traps at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 7, 2013. Members...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Caleb Pierce | Mosquitoes are collected from traps at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 7, 2013. Members of Camp Lemonnier's expeditionary medical facility preventive-medicine department put these samples into vials and ship them to the U.S. Army Public Health Command laboratory in Stuttgart, Germany, where researchers test the samples for viruses. The collection and testing of mosquitoes are part of the camp's mosquito-control program, which monitors the mosquito population as a preventive measure to limit the risk of mosquito-borne diseases to Camp Lemonnier and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pierce/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth, Virginia, are slated to conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth on Tuesday, June 23.



Weather permitting, aerial spraying should occur between 5 - 10 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164.



Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations. People with known allergies should stay indoors.



If conditions don’t allow spraying Tuesday, the backup date is Wednesday, June 24.



The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline provides continuous updates on all aerial mosquito spraying in the area and can be reached at 757-393-8666.



The distinct recently secured a $221, 223 contract with Eastern Aviation, LLC for aerial mosquito treatment until November.



For updates on scheduled spraying, please like and follow us @NAOonFB and on Twitter @norfolkdistrict