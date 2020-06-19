Undersea Warfare Center Detachment Conducts Magnetic Treatment on Coast Guard Cutter

Photo By Nathanael T. Miller | 200527-N-YX169-001 SAN DIEGO (May 27, 2020) – Victor Valerio, lead engineer at...... read more read more Photo By Nathanael T. Miller | 200527-N-YX169-001 SAN DIEGO (May 27, 2020) – Victor Valerio, lead engineer at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport’s Detachment (Det) San Diego watches as the Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) is prepared for a magnetic treatment operation known as a “deperm” at the San Diego Magnetic Silencing Facility. Deperming a ship reduces its vulnerability to magnetic and electromagnetic mines. (U.S. Navy photo by Gary Kwong / RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport’s Detachment (Det) San Diego conducted a magnetic treatment of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) at the Magnetic Silencing Facility (MSF) at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) in May.



Magnetic treatments, commonly called “deperms,” reduce a warship’s vulnerability to magnetic and electromagnetic mines.



Det San Diego engineers at the San Diego MSF have remained open for business providing critical fleet support during the COVID-19 pandemic by following Navy and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. The team worked with Kimball’s crew to implement measures that would allow the work to be done while protecting the health and safety of everyone involved.



Prior to boarding the Kimball, all Det San Diego personnel had their temperature taken and were screened to ensure they were not experiencing any symptoms. All personnel on the ship, both Coast Guard and Det San Diego personnel, also wore face masks and gloves.



“The Kimball’s crew also took protective measures by self-quarantining for two weeks on their transit over from Pearl Harbor,” said Victor Valerio, Det San Diego’s lead engineer at the MSF.



The challenge of preventing the spread of disease wasn’t the only issue Det San Diego personnel faced during the Kimball’s time in San Diego. Achieving a satisfactory magnetic condition of the ship’s signature proved difficult, and the MSF engineers had to perform multiple treatments to lower the Kimball’s signature to be within required limits.



“There are defined limits each ship must meet in order to achieve a satisfactory magnetic condition,” said Gary Kwong, Det San Diego’s technical project manager at the MSF. “When we performed the actual adjustments on the ship, the signature did not match up with what was modeled, which left us scratching our heads. Each iteration would take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours, and I believe we performed over 18 iterations, but we got it.”



The Kimball is the seventh ship of its class to perform deperming at the San Diego MSF.



“The Kimball’s crew was hard-working and very supportive. Their number one focus was to support the MSF in accomplishing the deperm,” said Kwong.