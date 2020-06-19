Submarine Group Ten Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (NNS) –Submarine Group Ten held a change of command aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, June 19.



Rear Adm. Mike Bernacchi was relieved by Rear Adm. John Spencer as Submarine Group Ten commander during a ceremony held at its headquarters building on the base.



Bernacchi is from Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, and graduated from the University of Detroit with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He holds master’s degrees from the University of Michigan in nuclear engineering and industrial engineering.



During the ceremony, Bernacchi received his eighth Legion of Merit award. As the Group Ten commander, he led 9,000 personnel from Trident Refit Facility, Naval Submarine Support Center, two submarine squadrons and eight submarines.



“It has been an honor to serve as the Submarine Group Ten commander,” said Bernacchi. “Team Kings Bay’s dedication and focus to our mission success, either on patrol, forward deployed, or at home, is truly exceptional. Each person plays a vital role in our mission of strategic deterrence and preserving the peace throughout the world.”



Bernacchi’s command tenure includes USS Rhode Island’s (SSBN 740) return to service after a 33-month refueling overhaul, the return of USS Florida (SSGN 728) following two year forward deployment, and the integration of Warrior Toughness into the Submarine Force.



“As Commander, Submarine Group Ten, Rear Adm. Bernacchi made significant and lasting contributions to the Submarine Force and the Navy,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic in a message to the command. “His long-range, strategic vision to ensure Team King’s Bay facilities and infrastructure will be ready to receive our future Columbia-class SSBNs, combined with his near-term efforts to make King’s Bay the Submarine Force’s Warrior Toughness center of excellence, will pay dividends for the future of our Force.”



Spencer, the incoming commander, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in systems engineering. He earned a Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College where he was a Halsey Research scholar. He also completed a National Security Fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.



He previously served as commodore of Submarine Squadron 16 located on the base.



“It’s great to be a part of Team Kings Bay again,” said Spencer. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of operational readiness of our Ohio-class submarines.”



Bernacchi will now serve as director of strategy, plans and policy, U.S. Space Command.



Submarine Group 10 is the nation's pre-eminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, strike and unique Ohio-class guided-missile submarine special operations capabilities.



