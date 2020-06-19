Seaman Rachel Sitler earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Q-198

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Rachel Sitler from Jacksonville, Florida, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, June 19, 2020.



The Navy League presented Sitler with a plaque for earning the highest final overall standing. She is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on her uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 35 graduates of recruit company Papa-198. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Pepito’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as finals, marksmanship, seamanship, and physical fitness. They also received the Lead Company Commander pennant and Section Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“I feel honored to have earned the title of Honor Graduate but I know that I could not have done it on my own. The continuous support from my family and the help of my shipmates was essential to my success here at Cape May," Sitler said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 09:12 Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US