Call to Action: Reserve Leadership Want Your Ideas

As many Reserve Sailors have experienced new operating procedures and unique opportunities in support of the COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts, Navy Reserve leadership wants all Reserve Sailors to identify and submit Reserve policy and operational improvement to the Ready to Win (R2W) Idea Portal.



“Our citizen Sailors have a reputation of being extremely flexible, highly adaptable, and well-suited for overcoming demanding challenges,” said Rear Admiral John Schommer, deputy commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF). “In the past few months, because of COVID-19, we’ve had to make several adjustments to keep our Reservists ready and get them where they need to be. It has been a learning opportunity for all, so it is imperative our Reservists visit the R2W website now and share their constructive ideas that will make us better today, and better tomorrow.”



To promote operational readiness, one way the Navy Reserve force has adjusted standard business practices in-light of COVID-19 is waiving several telework administrative requirements to increase telework options for Reserve Sailors.



In March, CNRF released ALNAVRESFOR 009/20, enabling Reserve Sailors opportunities to continue to complete annual drill point requirements while maintaining social distancing practices.



“These are the types of ideas we need from our personnel,” said Cmdr. Craig Frangente, acting deputy chief of staff for plans and policy, Navy Reserve Forces Command. “We want constructive ideas that will make us a more lethal, more responsive force.”



The R2W program focuses on simplifying outdated business processes, enabling Sailors through innovative technologies and policies, leveraging civilian skillsets, and resourcing the manning, training, and equipment to deliver more responsive capabilities to the fleet.



With these objectives in mind, all Sailor submissions to the Idea Portal are reviewed by associated subject matter experts at CNRFC, the Chief of Navy Reserve R2W action team and the Navy Reserve Policy Board (NRBP).



Several business rules for Idea Portal submissions apply, listed below, and it’s important for R2W visitors to understand submission processing times vary from weeks to months based on policy reviews and change requests that may be required if a submission is approved for implementation.



• If a policy or instruction is referred to in a submission the reference material must be linked to, or saved within the submission.



• Ideas should pertain to Reserve Force matters. CNRFC is unable to act on ideas belonging to other entities, such as uniforms, promotion boards, or Navy-wide IT systems.



• Ideas selected for review by the NRBP are reviewed on a quarterly basis.



In addition to submitting ideas, visitors can also review, comment, and vote on other submissions. Direct access to the portal is available through the internet, but a Common Access Card (CAC) is required for login.



“If something isn’t working for you or your command, the R2W Idea Portal is your opportunity to be heard,” said Frangente. “We’re at a unique time in our Navy, and as a Reserve Sailor you have the power to identify and address change within the Reserve Force community.”



Visit the R2W idea portal at https://www.r2w.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 08:52 Story ID: 372445 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Call to Action: Reserve Leadership Want Your Ideas, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.