WIESBADEN, Germany -- Community members from U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden gathered in appropriately physically distanced groups June 12 at Clay and Hainerberg chapels for the first of several sessions intended to bring the community together to build understanding.



“A Time to Listen and Share” allowed community members to voice their thoughts and experiences surrounding racial tensions and unrest in the United States. The sessions were not religious, but chaplains led the discussion, asking participants about their experiences and thoughts about being far from home during this time.



Ground rules laid out at the beginning designated the sessions a phone- and judgement-free area. Some people shared; some just listened. Everyone responded to those who shared by repeating, “I see you, and I hear you.”



People were glad to have a voice and be heard; glad to hear others’ perspectives and to build understanding, said Chap. (Lt. Col.) Jeff Dillard, the garrison chaplain.



The sessions allowed us to become a community with greater empathy and unity, Dillard said. “We made a good step in the right direction.”



The next sessions will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 24. Three session will be available at the Clay Chapel – a forum for 20 in the sanctuary; a forum for 20 in the fellowship hall; and a forum for 10 in the conference room. One forum for 20 participants will be held in the sanctuary at the Hainerberg Chapel.



For more information on the sessions, call the USAG Wiesbaden Religious Support Office at (0611) 143-548-5176.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 06:14 Story ID: 372435 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Time to listen, share brings community together, by Anna Morelock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.