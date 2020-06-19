Caution urged as summer heat increases

Photo By Sheila deVera | The long days of the summer months in Alaska bring families together for outdoor...... read more read more Photo By Sheila deVera | The long days of the summer months in Alaska bring families together for outdoor activities. “It is important to take a moment and plan their summer activities with the heat in mind. There are a lot of things you can do to mitigate heat risks, but it all starts with hydration,” said Air Force Staff Sgt. Wes Wright, 673d Air Base Wing Staff Agency safety representative. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany - Community members are reminded to stay hydrated and be mindful of the sun as summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise.



Typical summer hazards such as sunburns, heat injuries, insect bites and stings, and drownings can be avoided with some awareness and simple precautions, said Todd Lewis, acting Safety manager for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.



Sunburn



If you plan to enjoy outdoor activities, it’s important to protect yourself and your children against solar radiation, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun’s rays are strongest, Lewis said.



“Everyone wants a tan because in our society fashion dictates that tanned skin is beautiful,” he said. “But it’s definitely not beautiful when you’re 60 and you’ve had melanoma (a serious form of skin cancer).”



People who are outside during the day should wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher for adults and 30 or higher for children, he said.



Heat exhaustion



When doing strenuous outdoor activities such as yard work, sports or exercise, it is important to hydrate.



“It is essential to drink water before, during and after your activities,” Lewis said.



Mild symptoms of heat exhaustion include thirst, fatigue and muscle cramps in the legs or abdomen. If not treated, heat exhaustion can progress to a heat stroke, which requires immediate medical assistance.

Besides drinking water, taking more frequent breaks may be needed.



Insect bites and stings



Another summer hazard is bites and stings from insects. The Safety Office recommended avoiding wearing perfumes and colognes as one way to keep bugs at bay.



“If you like to have breakfast on your porch or a barbeque in your garden, keep in mind that insects are attracted by the smell of meat, marmalade and sweet drinks like coke and orange juice,” Lewis said.



Every summer many people end up in an emergency room because of being stung by a bee or wasp.



Tick bites are another growing problem in Germany. The largest threat from tick bites is Lyme disease.



“Most people don’t even recognize a tick bite until sometime later a skin rash that looks like a bull’s eye shows up on your body,” Lewis said. “That’s definitely the time when you should see a doctor to get medical attention.”



Some precautions can help to prevent tick bites. This includes avoiding areas with high grass and bushes and wearing long sleeved shirts and pants while outdoors, especially in wooded areas. At the end of the day, check your child from head to toe if you suspect that she or he has been playing in areas where ticks could be present.



Drowning



In regard to water safety, Army in Europe Circular 190-24 prohibits Soldiers from swimming in ponds or water-filled rock quarries. Swimmers are advised to only visit swimming pools where life guards are on duty and never to swim alone. Children should always be under close supervision.



Swimming pools, with the exception of small plastic wading pools, are prohibited in Army Family Housing in accordance with Policy Letter #35 on the garrison website, home.army.mil/wiesbaden. Pool dimensions may not exceed 14 inches in height and 60 inches in diameter and must be emptied and properly stored when not in use. When water is in the pool, the sponsor or spouse must provide continuous supervision.



“Children can drown in only 5-inch deep water within 20 seconds,” Lewis said.



Bathers should never jump head first into shallow water or where they cannot see what’s under the surface of the water, Lewis said. “Remember the rule, ‘feet first, first time,’” he said. “In the military we are used to the buddy system, and there’s definitely nothing wrong with using it at a public swimming pool, as well. Keep an eye on each other and that way stay out of trouble.”



Finally, the Safety Officer urges people to be extremely careful with alcoholic drinks. Consuming alcohol during hot weather dehydrates the body faster than usual and can cause a person to over-estimate their strength and skills and impair judgment.



For more information for safety on and off duty, visit safety.army.mil.