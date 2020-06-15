CFAY Launches Improved Shuttle Service

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) public works department launched their updated Yoko-Pon shuttle service June 15, after a two-month shutdown due to COVID-19.



“We’ve been shut down since shelter-in-place began,” said Cmdr. Ben Waite, CFAY’s public works officer. “We were planning on instituting the new Yoko-Pon shuttle route in April, but COVID-19 put a delay on making it happen.”



Beginning at 6:30 a.m. June 15, the Yoko-Pon shuttle service began running busses throughout the base on an updated bus route.



“We’ve finally instituted the route plan, with a much more streamlined approach to the transit system,” said Waite. “We lowered the stops from 25 to eight, allowing for a simpler, less complicated route timeline.”



Reduced stops on the Yoko-Pon route allow for about a 10-minute wait on weekdays and about a 20-minute wait on weekends.



“A working group was set up to decide how the busses should efficiently run,” said Andy Ball, the public works department’s transportation director. “It was a team effort, and it was the folks at transportation that really made it happen.”



Ball went on to explain the health safety measures that have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “The first rows on the busses have been blocked off, to socially distance the passengers from the driver,” he said. “Hand sanitizer stations have been installed as well. Riders are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance from one another, and we recommend they wear at least one glove to minimize physical contact.”



The Yoko-Pon Shuttle runs from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. The times 6:30 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. are reserved times for riders conducting official business only.



The Yoko-Pon shuttles first stops on their counter-clockwise route are at the Navy Lodge and the Chief Petty Officers’ club.



For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 00:24 Story ID: 372427 Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Launches Improved Shuttle Service, by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.