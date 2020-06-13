Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A brighter future: special graduation held in MCAS Miramar

    Elizabeth Burns, the organizer for the 2020 graduation event, gives congratulations to

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Cheng Chang 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Thanks to a few active-duty military spouses, 2020’s graduating students who reside on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, received a special private graduation held June 13, 2020.

    Once Elizabeth Burns, the head of a local event organization company, realized that air station students would not receive their own graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she teamed up with two other Miramar spouses to orchestrate a small ceremony.
    “I was approached by Audrey (Walker) and Michelle (Sreng) to organize a celebration for their son, and I thought, ‘well let’s try to make it a community event.’” said Burns.

    The event was hosted at the Milcon Clubhouse located on MCAS Miramar base housing and included procedures and restrictions in place to prevent COVID transmission. It allowed for students of all ages to attend, including graduates ranging from elementary-age children through adult college students.

    “We knew the kids couldn’t have a graduation, so we wanted to do something for them to show our appreciation,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Isiah Burns, the husband of Elizabeth Burns. “Just because this is going on, it doesn’t stop the celebration on their big day. It’s our way of supporting them, whether that be their accomplishment in graduating from elementary, middle school, high school, or college.”

    More than 20 graduates and their families were also rewarded with food and refreshments as a way of congratulating them on their achievements before they head home for summer.

    This work, A brighter future: special graduation held in MCAS Miramar, by LCpl Cheng Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

