Airman Selected as Columbus Business First award recipient

In April 2020, Tech. Sgt. Gregory Lee, an Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron and officer selectee, was selected as one of Columbus Business First’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2020 award recipients.



Each year since 1993, 40 honorees under the age of 40 are selected from hundreds of nominees for this distinction. Candidates are evaluated based on the success of their careers and their community service initiatives, as well as philanthropic involvement. They also must live and work in Central Ohio. This year, Columbus Business First received 391 nominations for this award, the highest in its history. Columbus Business First is a biweekly periodical for business news, data, and networking for the Central Ohio area.



“It’s a great honor to be recognized and have my efforts formerly acknowledged,” said Lee. “Hopefully, it serves as an inspiration to other people who are curious and want to find out how to get involved with initiatives they care about.”



Tech. Sgt. Gregory Lee grew up on the north side of Columbus and graduated from Westerville North High School in 1999. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University in 2005 and later his Masters Degree in Business Administration in 2009. His career with the Ohio Air National Guard began at Rickenbacker in 2001, but he’s also served with other units in multiple states between the Guard and the Reserves before returning to Columbus four years ago. He returned to the 121st in January after being selected as the new Force Support Squadron officer.



“I was born and raised here so no matter where my travels took me, Columbus was always home,” said Lee. ‘Even though I’ve only been back for five months, I’ve already learned so much from my new team and I’m elated to serve and lead with them.”



On the civilian side, Tech. Sgt. Lee is a technology consultant for Accenture, where he has worked for the past eight years. He was nominated for this award by his civilian boss, who cited his extensive involvement with groups not only within the company, but for the external organizations and community groups he’s also part of. Some of those involvements include serving as a board member for the Columbus New Leaders Council, president of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Commission, and he also leads the African American Employee Resource Group for the Midwest Region at his company.



“I’m not involved in all these things because I seek recognition,” Lee said. “I’m involved because I’m curious and passionate about what they stand for.”



Lee said he was able to directly correlate the lessons he learned from the Air Force Core Values to his efforts in his personal accomplishments.



“When you’re in a leadership position like I am in some of these organizations, people are looking to you to do the right thing and sometimes that requires making unpopular decisions or difficult choices. It’s the Integrity value that pushes me through that,” said Lee. “The Service value has just become a part of who I am as a person -- Serving my country and serving my community. And last, Excellence In All We Do is making sure that no matter what I’m doing, I’m doing it to the best of my ability.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 13:06 Story ID: 372380 Location: OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Selected as Columbus Business First award recipient, by SrA Christi Richter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.