MARSOC Identifies Marine Fatality During Airborne Training

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Lynn Kinney | Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” K. Weninger, 28, a critical skills operator assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Lynn Kinney | Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” K. Weninger, 28, a critical skills operator assigned to the Marine Raider Training Center, suffered fatal injuries while participating in the U.S. Army’s Basic Airborne Course 24-20, June 16, 2020. Born and raised in Auburn, Ohio, Weninger graduated from Kenston High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in May of 2015, and completed recruit training as the Honor Graduate for Hotel Co., 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, MCRD Parris Island. He went on to serve as an armory custodian with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, from Nov. 2015 to Dec. 2018. (Photo Illustration by Gunnery Sgt. Lynn Kinney) see less | View Image Page

It is with heavy hearts that Marine Forces Special Operations Command announces the death of a Marine Raider while conducting airborne training at Fort Benning, Ga., June 16, 2020.



Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” K. Weninger, 28, a critical skills operator assigned to the Marine Raider Training Center, suffered fatal injuries while participating in the U.S. Army’s Basic Airborne Course 24-20. An investigation into the incident is underway.



Born and raised in Auburn, Ohio, Weninger graduated from Kenston High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in May of 2015, and completed recruit training as the Honor Graduate for Hotel Co., 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, MCRD Parris Island. He went on to serve as an armory custodian with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, from Nov. 2015 to Dec. 2018.



Sgt. Weninger reported to MARSOC in January 2019 as a student assigned to Individual Training Course 19-1. He completed ITC in October 2019, earning the Marine Special Operator Insignia and the 0372 Critical Skills Operator MOS.



The following is released on behalf of the instructor cadre for ITC Class 19-1:

“Wolf was exactly what we look for when training students to become Marine Raiders. He was a consistent top performer, a natural leader, he never complained, and was always there to pick up his team during challenging events. He was an avid and talented hockey player, and could often be found on the ice, even after a grueling and exhausting week of training. We were proud and honored to have him join this formation and become a part of the Marine Raider legacy. We extend our sincere condolences to his family at this time.”



“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Sgt. Wolf Weninger – an incredibly smart, dedicated, and dependable Marine. Although he was just beginning his journey as a Marine Raider, his contributions to our legacy did not go unnoticed” said Col. Travis Homiak, the commanding officer of Marine Raider Training Center. “He lived the ethos that defines our Marine Raider culture, possessing unsurmountable determination, a deep sense of integrity, and an unconquerable spirit. That coupled with his witty sense of humor, he could always be sure to get a few laughs, even in the most challenging of times. We will continue to provide as much support as we can to Sgt. Weninger’s family as they mourn the tragic and unexpected loss of their son, brother, and friend.”



The thoughts of the entire MARSOC family are with the family and friends of Sgt. Wolf Weninger during this difficult time. MARSOC is providing care and support to them and we urge respect for their privacy as they grieve this tremendous loss.



For additional information, please contact the MARSOC Communication Strategy and Operations Office, at marsocofficial@socom.mil.



