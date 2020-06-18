Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group Changes Leaders

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG)/CPRG Pacific changed leadership during a brief ceremony held at their headquarters aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads, June 18.

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin took command of CPRG in July 2018 and will depart Hampton Roads for Pensacola, Fla., to serve as the 20th commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). Rear Adm. Lance Scott, previously assigned to U.S. Transportation Command as the global operations center chief, will assume command of CPRG.

Garvin, who led two Maritime, Patrol and Reconnaissance wings composed of 16 squadrons, one Fleet Replacement Squadron, and over 45 subordinate commands, drove Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF) priorities while simultaneously executing the fleet transition to P-8A Poseidon and unmanned MQ-4C Triton.

Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT) served as the guest speaker during the ceremony and remarked on Garvin’s unparalleled talent and dedication he applied daily.

“Under your tenure in the premier community job for MPRA, you’ve made the force more professional, agile and lethal, while fully transitioning to the P-8 Poseidon,” said Meier. “I want to say how honored I am to be here today, and how excited I am for you and our Navy that you’ll be going to Pensacola as CNET.”

Meier extended a welcome to the incoming CPRG, “Lance, welcome to the team, you have big shoes to fill, and I would offer you are off to a great start.”

Under Garvin’s leadership, MPRF accomplished tasking in support of all six geographic Combatant Commanders in support of Anti-submarine Warfare (ASW), and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) readiness.

Garvin reflected on the talented Sailors and civilians who support the MPRF mission 24 hours a day, and 365 days a year, especially during the transformation from the P-3C to the P-8A and MQ-4C Triton.

“For us, the replacement of our 50-year-old P-3C Orions with the family of systems including manned P-8 Poseidon and unmanned MQ-4C Triton represents not just a transition to new platforms, but rather a transformation in the way the we conduct our critical mission,” said Garvin, who added the people provide the advantage. “But, it is the training, experience, and innovation of our aircrew that gives us the asymmetric advantage over our would-be adversaries.”

The Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force is the Navy's primary provider of long-range airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, and Maritime ISR forces. Comprised of more than 6,000 men and women on both coasts, the force deploys continuously around the world 24/7, 365 days of the year.

