Headquarters Company Half Marathon 2020 is big success

Marines, sailors and dependents challenged each other, and themselves to run a half marathon aboard



Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., June 5. "The intent is to build camaraderie, as well as mental and physical stamina," said Sgt. Maxim Krymov, range operations assistant, training noncommissioned officer assistant, and half marathon event organizer.



"It's 13.1 miles through the base, then off base on a side road where there isn't normally a lot of traffic, so everyone can remain safe.



Throughout the 13.1 miles, volunteers set up stations with water and gatorade to keep the participants hydrated. They also started the event at 6 a.m. in order to complete the half marathon before the hottest part of the day. One of the water stations was located at the halfway point in the town of Daggett, where runners grabbed more fluids and turned around for the second half of the trek.



On the return route, firefighters and paramedics used a fire truck to blast water across the road, soaking those runners who wanted a cooldown. The run ended at the Oasis Pool and Water Park where the top three runners were presented with special framed photos of the famous Tun Tavern where the United States Marine Corps was born, and all participants received certificates, snacks and more water to assist during their recovery.

