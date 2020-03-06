Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MESSAGE FROM THE COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS AND THE SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS

    MESSAGE FROM THE COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS AND THE SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS

    Courtesy Photo | Diversity read more read more

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Story by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marines and Sailors, last summer, in my planning guidance, I stated there is no place in our Corps for racists – whether their intolerance and prejudice be direct or indirect, intentional or unintentional. As a continuation of that declaration, in April, I addressed the removal of the Confederate battle flag from our bases, and explained my views behind that decision. I wrote, “Anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion, must be addressed head-on.”

    Current events are a stark reminder that it is not enough for us to remove symbols that cause division – rather, we also must strive to eliminate division itself. The trust Marines place in one another on a daily basis demands this. Only as a unified force, free from discrimination, racial inequality, and prejudice can we fully demonstrate our core values, and serve as the elite warfighting organization America requires and expects us to be.

    To this end, Sergeant Major Black and I encourage commanders and leaders at all levels to have a conversation with their Marines and Sailors, and ask that in doing so, all actively listen. By listening, we learn, by learning, we change. The path to a more just and equal Marine Corps begins with these conversations.
    COMMUNICATION DIRECTORATE
    Headquarters Marine Corps
    Email:ontherecord@usmc.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 11:28
    Story ID: 372369
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MESSAGE FROM THE COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS AND THE SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS, by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #CMC #SMMC #CommunicationDirectorate #MCLBBarstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT