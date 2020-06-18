Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Suukjak Sep Lake at Pine View Campground in the Pine View Recreation Area...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of Pine View Recreation Area are shown May 24, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.

    Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

    See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

