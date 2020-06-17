NMRTC Camp Lejeune honors hospital corps birthday

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune honored the 122nd Hospital Corps birthday on June 17.

While adhering to social distancing and face covering policies, a small gathering of personnel met to recognize the more than 100-year dedication of the Hospital Corps to caring for Sailors, Marines, and others on the battlefield, at sea, and in military health care facilities.

Commander CAPT Jeff Timby read the birthday message from the Navy Surgeon General and offered thanks to the corpsmen.

"I cannot say enough good things about the hospital corpsmen," said CAPT Timby. "You guys come in here in every day, do the vision, take care of our patients, and you do it happily, dutifully, and responsibly."

Master Chief Venita Johnson, Acting Command Master Chief, read the birthday message from the Navy Force Master Chief.

As is tradition among Navy Medicine, the most senior and most junior corpsmen cut a ceremonial birthday cake. The cake was cut jointly by Senior Chief Victor Ibarra and Hospitalman Corpsman Sarah Pernsteiner.

While cake could not be served on the Quarterdeck due to COVID-19 safety measures, corpsmen displayed composites of Hospital Corps history for staff and patients to view throughout the day.

