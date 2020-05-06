IWTC Monterey Det. Goodfellow Commemorates the 78th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway

By Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Det. Goodfellow



SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Det. Goodfellow commemorated the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Midway with a wreath laying ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base (GAFB), June 5.



The ceremony was held at the GAFB theater to remain within the personal safety, operational availability, and restrictions on gathering to mitigate spread of COVID-19.



Sailors assembled to honor the events that took place in the Pacific during World War II. The Battle of Midway was a naval battle in the Pacific Theater from June 4-7, 1942. It was six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and one month after the Battle of Coral Sea. The United States inflicted devastating damage to the Japanese fleet.



Lt. Cmdr. John Allen, officer in charge of IWTC Monterey Det. Goodfellow, served as the guest speaker. He credited the success, of the Battle of Midway to the Sailors and Marines, specifically their bravery during the battle, which resulted in the sinking of four Japanese fleet carriers.



“It felt good to be reminded of how we, as a Navy, got through one of the toughest times in World War II,” shared Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Clifton Reid, a student currently going through the Navy Analysis and Reporting Course.



Allen spoke of Adm. Chester Nimitz and Cmdr. Joseph Rochefort, with regards to their crucial roles in the Battle of Midway, crediting Nimitz for wanting intelligence regarding operations straight from the source. As a result, the Americans entered the battle with a better picture of where, when, and in what strength the Japanese would appear to attack the island of Midway.



“Prior to the Battle of Midway, we were underdogs in the Pacific. However, due to the bravery and skill of Sailors and Marines across all communities, we were able to win a decisive victory and turn the tides in that theater,” added Reid.



At the end of the battle, the U.S. lost 307 Americans, the carrier USS Yorktown (CV 5) and the destroyer USS Hammann (DD 412).



The ceremony concluded with the laying of a wreath and a moment of silence to honor the lives, of all, lost during the battle.



IWTC Monterey Det. Goodfellow is a detachment assigned to the Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, a schoolhouse command under the Center for Information Warfare and Training (CIWT) command based in Pensacola, Florida.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



