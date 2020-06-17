Tyndall highlights Community Partnership Program

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –



A press conference highlighting the Community Partnership Program between Tyndall Air Force Base and Bay County was held at Tyndall’s Flag Park, Florida, June 17, 2020.



The Community Partnership Program is comprised of innovative partnerships designed to promote cooperation between the base and the county. The press conference marked the end of a 90-day surge to solidify five agreements between Tyndall and the local community.



“We accomplished what we set out to accomplish,” said Col. Brian Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing commander. “We can take advantage of the opportunities that we have, and use these successes to build momentum towards solving even bigger and harder challenges in the future.”

The five partnerships recognized include the Medical Training Affiliation Agreement, the Joint Mosquito Eradication program, the Law Enforcement Driving Course, the SkillBridge Program, and the Military Spousal Employment program.



These specific programs were chosen out of multiple proposals, and could set the stage for future collaboration.



“We tried to pick what [we could accomplish] with the highest probability of success in a three month period,” said Laidlaw. “We’ll take those successes and maybe tackle some of the harder, longer term ones down the road.”



The partnerships are meant to be mutually beneficial, and representatives say that they meet that intent.



“[We] sought out common goals to meet the needs, leverage the resources and bring value to each side of the partnership,” said Will Cramer, Military Affairs Committee chairman. “Working collaboratively, the partnership will continue to strengthen our bonds and will provide mutual cost savings and enhanced utilization of both and community resources.”



“Everybody wins, both on base and off base, from each of those five partnerships,” added Laidlaw. “We now have the proof of what we can do when we trust each other, when we listen to each other and when we sit down and commit to doing things that are just win-win.”

