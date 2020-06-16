USS Halsey Assists Distressed Mariner

EASTERN PACIFIC--The Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) assisted a fishing vessel in distress while operating in the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations, June 16.



Halsey received a distress call from a Costa Rican fishing vessel reporting that one of their crew members required medical assistance. Halsey deployed a medical response team aboard its rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) to the vessel.



Upon examination, medical personnel determined that a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) was necessary for patient survival and transported the patient to Halsey for further medical treatment.



In partnership with Costa Rica the patient was transferred to a Costa Rican Coast Guard vessel and is in route to Costa Rica for further care.



U.S. and coalition forces have a long-standing tradition of helping mariners in distress by providing medical assistance, engineering assistance and search and rescue efforts.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



