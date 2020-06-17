Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Trout of Fort McCoy waterways

    Trout of Fort McCoy waterways

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A trout caught in an installation stream is shown June 6, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Trout caught in installation streams are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Trout are plentiful in miles and miles of Fort McCoy streams, rivers, and lakes for anglers.

    Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has collaborated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve waterways, water quality, stream structure, and more for fishing on post.

    Fort McCoy has brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in its waterways.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 12:10
    Story ID: 372311
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Trout of Fort McCoy waterways, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fish
    fishing
    wildlife
    Fort McCoy
    trout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT