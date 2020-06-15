Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Soldiers Graduate Emergency Basic Leaders Course at Camp Arifjan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.15.2020

    Story by Sgt. Andrew Winchell 

    Task Force Spartan

    ARIFJAN, Kuwait—Even a pandemic cannot stop the U.S. Army from developing and training its future enlisted leaders.

    In Kuwait, the Emergency Basic Leaders Courses (EBLC) allows the next generation of U.S. Army enlisted leaders to complete the training without having to go back to the United States for classes or delay their promotion eligibility.

    The newest graduating class saw more than 40 Soldiers from Camp Arifjan with approximately another 120 from throughout the USARCENT area of responsibility.

    These classes are especially crucial to the development of junior noncommissioned officers.

    "This is your first developmental class; hopefully, you'll have plenty more," said Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commander of Task Force Spartan Shield and the 42nd Infantry Division.

    There are many courses in the U.S Army that enlisted Soldiers must take as they progress through the ranks. Completing EBLC is the first step in that progression, and it gives future enlisted leaders a glimpse at what it takes to become an NCO and what it takes to lead other Soldiers properly.

    EBLC is just the first of these courses followed by the Advanced Leader's Course, Senior Leader’s Course and the Master Leader’s Course. EBLC is unique, though, because it is the first time most Soldiers ever lead other Soldiers.

    "As you progress through your career, you will go to many courses, but none will be as unique as this one," said Ferrari. It gives you an overview on how to lead, but everyone will develop their own style in how to lead."

    "What you must do in order to become successful in this military is you must be a leader of character, competence and commitment," added Ferrari.

    EBLC is conducted online with classes starting nearly every month. For questions concerning the course, please contact your first line leader or organization's school point of contact for further details.

