3rd Marine Logistics Group Bids Farewell to Commanding General

Photo By Sgt. Hailey Clay | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow addresses Task Force Medical personnel upon returning from Guam on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 2, 2020. Task Force Medical was established and deployed to Naval Base Guam where they assisted Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts. Upon returning, the Marines and Sailors were medically screened and will be monitored in restriction of movement status. Reventlow, a native of Newtown, Connecticut, is the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

CAMP KINSER, Japan – U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, outgoing commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, transferred command to Col. Maura Hennigan, incoming commander of 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, June 17, 2020.



As part of a long-standing tradition in the Marine Corps, a transfer of command ceremony is typically conducted to formally transfer authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. However, due to COVID-19 precautions, no such ceremony was executed.



During his 24 months of command, Reventlow’s more than 5,600 Marines and Sailors participated in hundreds of exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific to respond to crises, build capabilities and strengthen relationships with our partners and allies.



“Brig. Gen. Reventlow, Keith, your leadership, over the last two years, at the helm of the MLG has been steady, resolute and inspiring. 3rd MLG has supported the 27,000 Marines and Sailors of III Marine Expeditionary Force exceptionally,” said Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, commanding general of III MEF. “The support that you’ve provided has been a cornerstone for our success across the MEF throughout the western Pacific. You have much to be proud of, and it’s been an honor to serve with you.”



In addition to ensuring personnel and equipment readiness, Reventlow focused on innovation and force preservation during his command.



“To the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MLG, thank you for everything you do day in and day out. You have met every challenge head on, and with great success,” said Reventlow. “What you do every day matters. Keep doing what you’re doing, take care of the mission, take care of each other and remember why you joined the Marine Corps, to serve something bigger than yourself.”



Reventlow will now move on as the commander of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. DLA Distribution’s 50 locations, dispersed across 20 states and 8 countries, provide the U.S. Defense Department storage and distribution services in garrison and while deployed.



“It’s with my full trust and confidence that I transfer command to Col. Hennigan. She truly understands 3rd MLG better than anyone else and I know she will continue to build on MLG’s great reputation of ‘Sustaining the Pacific’,” said Reventlow.



Hennigan assumes command of 3rd MLG after serving as the commander of Combat Logistics Regiment 3 and later 3rd MLG Chief of Staff.



“I was a part of 3rd MLG in 1995, as a platoon and detachment commander, and was fortunate enough to return in 2017 as a regimental commander and then chief of staff. It’s truly been my honor and privilege to work with and command such an impressive group of Marines and Sailors,” said Hennigan. “There is an incredible legacy of great leaders at 3rd MLG and I humbly look forward to these new few months, continuing their great example on what we can do as the logistics command element of the ‘Fight Tonight’ Marine Air-Ground Task Force.”