Photo Essay: Historic buildings at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

A scene of a historical building is shown June 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., at the installation's historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area aconsists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.

Scenes of historical buildings are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.



The Commemorative Area aconsists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story.



These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



