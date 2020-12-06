AFMC's top leaders visit Hill AFB to see operations, address diversity and inclusion

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., said he was "really impressed" during his recent visit to Hill Air Force Base.



The general and AFMC Command Chief Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell visited Hill AFB June 10-11 to view how critical missions at the base are being executed and the impacts to AFMC’s teams during COVID-19.



“I loved seeing the innovation and commitment shown by all Hill Airmen as they have kept their critical mission executing in the face of the pandemic,” Bunch said. “They found innovative ways to do everything from Child Development Center check-in to managing Ground Based Strategic Deterrence, pharmacy pickup to A-10 re-winging, security forces shift changes to software development. I also applaud the partnership between the medical group and the logistics complex to set the conditions to return to full capacity and minimize the risk of exposure.”



During their visit, the command’s top leaders met with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Systems Directorate, which is responsible for modernizing or replacing Minuteman III flight systems, weapon system command and control, and launch systems, including missile silos, control centers, and other ground infrastructure.



They stopped at the 309th Missile Maintenance Group to discuss the unit’s support to the nuclear enterprise, as well as the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group to view its aircraft maintenance lines and expeditionary depot maintenance team for an overview of its capabilities.



The leaders visited Hill’s 75th Medical Group to view COVID-19 operations. Their visit included a look at Public Health’s contact-tracing process, a discussion on screening procedures, and a stop to see the pharmacy serving beneficiaries curbside.



A visit to the 75th Security Forces Squadron provided an opportunity to discuss efforts the installation is taking to continue to provide force protection, physical security, and law enforcement during the pandemic.



During their visit, Bunch and Cadell also made time to participate in meetings with Hill’s personnel to address the importance of diversity and inclusion.



“During my diversity and inclusion session with Airmen, we openly shared our personal experiences, perspectives and had valuable dialogue. I learned a lot,” Bunch said. “My goal is to continue open and honest communication as we work to foster a culture of understanding and inclusion throughout the command.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 15:23 Story ID: 372248 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC's top leaders visit Hill AFB to see operations, address diversity and inclusion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.