MICC-Fort Knox provides support to summer Army cadet training

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (June 16, 2020) – Acquisition personnel from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Knox contracting office in Kentucky are assisting the U.S. Army Cadet Command and other MICC offices with the impact of decentralized cadet summer training events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



USACC leadership said the changes are meant to mitigate the spread of the virus, while ensuring cadets still receive the training required to become Army second lieutenants.



USACC released a plan May 12 to conduct decentralized training for both cadet advanced and basic camps. The intention was to have local brigades incorporate training into normal instruction during the school year. As part of normal ROTC school activities, brigades normally coordinate ranges and associated services with local Army, Air Force, Marine, National Guard- and Army Reserve installations, or in some cases, Boy Scout of America facilities.



“As we adjust to operating in this new environment, balancing readiness and contracting requirements with the health and safety of the cadets is critical to our success,” said Charles Trumpfheller, the MICC-Fort Knox contracting office director. “These future Soldiers cannot achieve readiness purely through virtual means. They still depend on us to provide those services needed to conduct training successfully. ”



Each year USACC coordinates with MICC-Fort Knox for contracts needed for training operations during the school year and typically do not require routine contracting vehicles to execute; however with decentralization of training in place, contracting support will involve a slightly different approach this year.



“The contract support required for training at Fort Knox is entirely different than contracts necessary to support a decentralized training regimen,” said Steve Fries, a MICC-Fort Knox contracting officer. “For example, we execute contracts to support normal yearly training conducted by USACC across the country and normally includes laundry contracts and transportation contracts. Support for ranges, opposing forces, weapons, barracks, outhouses, meals, and all other supporting services and supplies are coordinated at each location and with the respective supporting commands by the brigade operations staff section.”



At the other end of the contract support, a brigade resource manager coordinates purchase requests with local garrisons and installations to pay for services rendered or purchases the requirements under local contracts that are already in place by MICC-Fort Knox.



This summer, USACC has identified some transportation requirements supported by MICC-Fort Knox that colleges and universities cannot support. MICC-Fort Knox has also coordinated contracting requirements with Fort Knox garrison and the logistics readiness center personnel for food service and other support services for the local brigade to execute their training.



Army ROTC produces approximately 70 percent of the officers entering the Army each year and is available through nearly 1,000 college campuses nationwide. Army ROTC teaches leadership and discipline, management techniques, cultural awareness and problem solving.



