Pope’s 43d AMOG welcomes new group commander

POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, N.C. — The 43d Air Mobility Operations Group officially welcomed new commander, Col. Joseph “Jacko” M. Vanoni to Team Pope on June 15 during a virtual change of command ceremony.



Maj. Gen. John R. Gordy, commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., presided over the ceremony. Due to COVID 19 precautions, the official change of command ceremony was streamed via Facebook Live. Over 100 friends, family and team members tuned in to watch Col. Timothy S. Danielson relinquish command of the 43 AMOG.



The California native comes to Pope from the Air Mobility Command Headquarters at Scott AFB, Ill. where he served as the chief for the C2/Expeditionary Operations Division and the Crisis Plans and Operations Division. He is a highly-experienced C-17A, T-1A and T-37 pilot with over 20 years of service. Col. Vanoni served in key staff and flying positions in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support and Inherent Resolve. He received his commission from Air Force ROTC Detachment 045, San Jose State University in 1998.



“I look forward to meeting and working with our mission partners; from our civic leaders to the Army side and the rest of our Air Force family,” Vanoni said. “I look forward to working with you as we continue to support all of the different mission sets we have here.”



As commander of the 43d Air Mobility Operations Group, Vanoni also hosts U.S. Air Force tenant units, which brings the total to over 2,500 personnel. He promised to support all Pope Airmen and their families. “Most importantly, I look forward to working for you. My promise to you is that we’ll take care of you so that you can take care of the mission.”

