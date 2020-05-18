919th SOW presented Power and Vigilance Award

The Fort Worth Airpower Council announced the 919th Special Operations Wing as the recipient of the 2020 Power and Vigilance Award on Monday.



“This council went on for quite a while as we pushed to figure out the winner and the 919th came up victorious and we are so proud of them,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, Tenth Air Force commander. “Congrats to the 919th.”



The Power and Vigilance Award is presented to the Tenth Air Force unit which best exhibits the Numbered Air Force's vision as "The premier provider of affordable, integrated, flexible and mission-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen to execute power and vigilance in support of U.S. National Security."



The 919th SOW commander was pleased to accept the award on behalf of the 1,800 members of his wing, the only one of its kind in the Air Force Reserve Command.



“The Citizen Air Commandos of the 919th Special Operations Wing support a mission that literally never stops and yet they continue to perform as advertised 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Col. Kevin Merrill, 919th SOW commander. “Each and every one of them truly is a ‘Quiet Professional’ who never seeks recognition or accolades for what they do. This award is a testament to their professionalism, hard work, dedication and sacrifice.”



Merrill also spoke about the partnerships that are vital to the wing accomplishing its global mission.



“It’s important to realize that none of this would be possible without the great relationship the 919th has with our mission partners in the 492nd SOW and 1st SOW,” said Merrill. “We look forward to their continued partnership in pursuit of our shared mission objectives.”



Some of the wing’s accomplishments that contributed to receiving the award include conducting 14,000 combat hours, engaging 103 high-value targets, and securing over 80 million dollars in assets and protecting thousands of Airmen and family members during hurricane evacuations throughout the Florida Panhandle.

