NAS Pensacola Awards Ceremony for Dec. 6 Attack

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station Pensacola, speaks at an awards ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum June 16, 2020, to recognize personnel assigned to NAS Pensacola's Navy Security Forces (NSF) and Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (FEMSGC) that reacted to the terrorist attack onboard the installation Dec. 6, 2019.

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola held an awards ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum June 16, 2020, to recognize personnel assigned to NAS Pensacola’s Navy Security Forces (NSF) and Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (FEMSGC) that reacted to the terrorist attack onboard the installation Dec. 6, 2019.



The attack resulted in the death of three Sailors and eight individuals injured.



NAS Pensacola’s NSF were the first at the scene of the attack and were soon joined by paramedics and firefighters from FEMSGC. Along with other local first responders at the scene, NSF and FEMSGC saved the lives of others that day.



“Without hesitation, these brave men and women ran toward untold danger, not knowing if they would return,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola. “They stared pure evil in the face, they stood their ground and they saved lives. I am honored and humbled to present the security and emergency services personnel with these prestigious awards.”





Kinsella presented the awards to military and civilian personnel. The list of awardees and awards were:



Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) Medal of Freedom:

Police Capt. Charles D. Hogue, Navy Security Forces



Navy and Marine Corps Medal:

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Donald Scott, Navy Security Forces

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class David Link, Navy Security Forces

* Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Holly Barber – Navy Security Forces (not present for ceremony)

Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

* Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua Johnson – Navy Security Forces (not present for ceremony)



Secretary of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Medal for Valor:

Police Capt. Charles D. Hogue, Navy Security Forces

Police Capt. Robert Johnson, Navy Security Forces

Cassandra Avant, Navy Security Forces

Daniel Dugger, Navy Security Forces



Commander, Navy Installations Command Certificate of Life Saving:

James McCabe, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast

David Clark, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast

Chad Goetter, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast

Robert Wragg, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast



Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, commander, Navy Installations Command, provided a prerecorded message for the awardees that was played during the ceremony.



“Your rapid response in a chaotic moment saved an untold number of lives,” said Lindsey. “Some of those in our audience today are here because of your courage and your service. They and I… salute and thank you.”



“May we be inspired by their examples and, as they did, may we always answer the call of our fellow man in a time of dire need.”



Due to concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the ceremony was not open to the public. The ceremony was broadcasted live on the NAS Pensacola Facebook page. The video can be viewed at www.facebook.com/NASPCOLA