Warzone Tournament Offers Chance to Drop-In With U.S. Marine Corps

ARLINGTON, Texas – Gamers familiar with the popular battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone have a new ally in the fight – the United States Marines. On Friday, June 26, the U.S. Marine Corps, in association with Esports Stadium Arlington, presents “Reload Drops In With the U.S. Marine Corps”. For the first time in the running tournament series hosted by ESA, participants will compete for the chance to play alongside active duty Marines.



The Marine Corps recognizes teamwork, strategy and communication are required to succeed regardless of the domain in which battles are won.



The free-to-play tournament will be hosted online to ensure the safety of all participants and prizes will be awarded by ESA to the top competitors.



Tournament participants will initially compete as a team of three during open qualifiers for the opportunity to be reinforced by an active duty Marine. Once augmented, the team of four will compete as a fire team – the most basic unit of tactical organization with the Marines Corps – during the final live-streamed matches Saturday, June 27 on www.twitch.tv/esportsstadium.



While registration is open to the public, only those who express interest in learning more about the Marine Corps will be contacted following the event. To register for the tournament and compete to drop in with the U.S. Marine Corps, please visit https://smash.gg/ReloadUSMarines.



For added relevance, the tournament date coincides with the birthday of the most legendary and decorated Marine in American history – Lieutenant General Lewis “Chesty” Puller.



For more information about Marine Corps esports activations, please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/marinesports.



To learn more about Esports Stadium Arlington, please visit https://esportsstadium.gg/.

