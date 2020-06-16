UPDATE: 48th Fighter Wing deceased pilot identified

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM – With next of kin notifications complete, we can confirm that the pilot killed in yesterday’s F-15C Eagle crash was 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.



Allen first arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing in Feb. 2020, and is survived by his wife and parents.



“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness,” said Col Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander.

