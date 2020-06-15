U.S. Marine and Navy helicopters exercise maritime strike capability

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – U.S. Marines with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron 367 joined forces with U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 to conduct an integrated maritime strike exercise off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, June 8-10.



The two squadrons from different services combined to improve their warfighting capabilities and create a more lethal force from the air. The HSM-37 crew used radar cueing to provide reconnaissance and strike coordination for the section of HMLA-367 H-1 helicopters who then destroyed a moving surface vessel with Hellfire missiles and rockets.



“This evolution demonstrates Marine Aircraft Group 24’s unique ability to integrate with the Navy – optimizing preexisting technologies that demonstrate precision strikes against maritime targets – showcasing the lethality of our Naval warfighting capabilities against a peer competitor,” said U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Page Payne, commanding officer of HMLA-367.



HMLA-367 and HSM-37 developed this unique training opportunity to hone skills using each aircraft’s strengths, and to demonstrate the combined advantage of their mutually supportive relationship. By executing this precision maritime strike training, each squadron is better prepared to exercise sea control and sea denial operations in a combined tactical scenario.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 14:20 Story ID: 372161 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US