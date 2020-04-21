Ohio nurse chooses Service before Self, swears into ANG amid COVID pandemic

Many people would agree that making the decision to join the military is a big one and not to be taken lightly. Many people would also say the same thing about the healthcare profession. However, when Capt. Brandi Purdy, a newly sworn in registered nurse with the 121st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group, received the call from the Air National Guard in March 2020 that she was cleared to swear in, she did not hesitate.



Capt. Purdy swore in on April 21, 2020, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and the state of Ohio’s Stay-At-Home order. She received her Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing from Ohio University in 2014 and her Masters degree from Chamberlain University in 2017. She was born and raised in the Columbus area. On the civilian side, she works as a nurse practitioner for a local private practice.



“I started the process to join the Guard three years ago after receiving my Masters degree,” said Purdy. “I had a desire to put the education, knowledge and experience I’ve gained over the years to use and serve on a much larger scale, and what better way to do so than serving my country?”



When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the medical practice where Purdy works needed to react quickly to offer a solution for its patients while maintaining safe social distancing practices. In response, she and a colleague researched and implemented a telemedicine platform to be able to continue care for their patients.



“Implementing the telemedicine solution within my practice to provide that continuation of care was very rewarding to me,” said Purdy. “I’m able to talk with patients and concerned family members and provide them with guidance and comfort. I have an extremely high patient volume, so being able to continue their care has been essential.”



However, there have been no shortage of challenges in navigating some uncharted waters during the pandemic. Due to the unknown and limited research data, Purdy said she’s found it particularly difficult to provide adequate patient education.



“There is a lot we just don’t know yet concerning COVID-19, but what I can do is give patients the information I have, such as explaining the protocols and procedures that have been put forth to protect them and their families, and just be open and honest with them,” said Purdy.



Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation and the world have seen an increased awareness and support for frontline healthcare workers and medical staff. In the news and online, there have been many documented instances of the public showing appreciation for these individuals, and even reaching out to help each other. Purdy said that sense of community and support has been vital to her being able to continue care for many of her patients.



“During this pandemic and even before, I don’t think I would be able to adequately care for my patients without the support of the community,” said Purdy. “However, it’s important to understand that even prior to COVID-19, people such as healthcare workers and National Guard members woke up each day eager to serve and protect others while risking their own health and lives without a second thought. This is what we have educated ourselves to be able to do and we’re happy to do so.”

