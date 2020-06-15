UPDATE: 48th Fighter Wing downed pilot located

The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.



The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.



This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot’s family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

