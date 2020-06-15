Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UPDATE: 48th Fighter Wing downed pilot located

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.15.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.

    The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.

    This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot’s family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 13:17
    Story ID: 372151
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UPDATE: 48th Fighter Wing downed pilot located, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    F-15C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT