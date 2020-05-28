Photo Essay: New Dining Facilities at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new 1,428-person annual training/mobilization dining facility is shown May 28, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new 1,428-person annual training/mobilization dining facility is shown May 28, 2020, in the 2400 block at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was constructed by contractor L.S. Black Constructors of St. Paul, Minn. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

New 1,428-person annual training/mobilization dining facilities are shown May 28, 2020, in the 1800 and 2400 blocks at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was constructed by contractor L.S. Black Constructors of St. Paul, Minn.



According to the contract scope of work for each facility, the new facilities are built with food preparation and cooking areas; an entrance/control area; and serving, dining, dishwashing, administration, and locker areas. It will also have a state-of-the-art waste-disposal system, a receiving and loading dock, cold and dry storage, and more.



These dining facilities are the fifth and sixth brick-and-mortar dining facilities on post. Additionally, Army Corps of Engineer officials said building a dining facility is different than building other types of facilities and generally takes longer.



“These facilities require lots of specialty equipment, which means additional time is needed to build the connections and lines for that equipment into the infrastructure,” said Nathan Butts, contract oversight representative with the Fort McCoy Project Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to “sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.”



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison.



The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”