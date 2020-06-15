Search efforts by Her Majesty's Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway. The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue.



More information will be provided as it becomes available.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 11:56 Story ID: 372141 Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UPDATE: 48th Fighter Wing downed aircraft located, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.