    UPDATE: 48th Fighter Wing downed aircraft located

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.15.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Search efforts by Her Majesty's Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway. The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 11:56
    Story ID: 372141
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    F-15C

