Search efforts by Her Majesty's Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway. The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 11:56
|Story ID:
|372141
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UPDATE: 48th Fighter Wing downed aircraft located, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT