Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard conducted COVID-19 screenings in major airports and some train stations all across Montana in an effort to protect against infection in the state at Helena Regional Airport, Helena, Mont., since early April.

The COVID-19 Response Team is responsible for asking travelers coming into Montana airports a series of questions and checking temperatures in an attempt to identify anyone who may have signs or symptoms of COVID-19. All incoming travellers have the right to refuse to answer any questions or have their temperature taken.

“The mission is doing voluntary health screenings to people that are flying in from out of state,” said Spc. Jeremy Jernigan, an infantryman with the 1-189th Aviation Battalion. “We ask some precursory questions if they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19, if they had a fever or any other symptoms, and check their temperatures if they are willing.”

Pfc. Jordan Martin, a member of the 143rd Military Police unit, has seen a lot of travelers come in who are happy to see the Montana Guardsmen.

According to Martin, there has been a small margin of people who have refused to answer questions and have their temperatures checked, but the majority thank the soldiers for their service and what they are doing.

The community as a whole has been very supportive and accommodating of the work the team does because no one wants to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Martin briefly mentioned how an individual from California approached him to personally thank him for being from the local area and doing his part to make sure that the spread of COVID-19 is monitored and people are given the proper sources to contact if needed.

According to 1st Lt. Andy Yetter, the commander of 95th Troop Command Headquarters Headquarters Detachment (HHD), if a traveller does show signs or reports symptoms of COVID-19 the team gets the traveler in touch with the Public Health Department who then directs them to a second screening to see if testing is required.

“We’re not medically trained professionals; we get them in contact with the people who are and will take care of them,” said Yetter.

Yetter said that Helena is incredibly fortunate that none of the incoming travelers are at risk.

Travellers have taken an interest in the team’s mission, but Martin said that the topic tends to shift quickly to popular areas from breweries to restaurants to local sites within the community.

Coordination with the airport staff and security has been phenomenal according to Martin. If the team needs any accommodations or supplies, the airport staff has done what they can to aid them.

Yetter said that with the support of the community and the experience being very positive the morale of the team has increased.

“It’s nice to know you’re validated and welcomed. You don’t want to give the wrong impression of what’s happening,” said Yetter.

“I think that [the] National Guard has a special trust [with civilians], being that we are civilians most of the time,” said Martin.

