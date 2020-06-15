VP-16 War Eagles Deploys to U.S. 5th Fleet

The “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 recently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to relieve the “Red Lancers” of VP-10.



The War Eagles assumed duties from the Red Lancers as Commander Task Group 57.2 June 9.



“I’m extremely proud of the men and women of the War Eagles,” said Cmdr. Kevin Kraemer, VP-16’s commanding officer. “We are excited and ready to support maritime security operations, vital to the freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout this region's waterways.”

Maritime Patrol Aircraft and aircrews perform long-range sea surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and search and rescue.



Kraemer said the War Eagles provide critical information to fleet commanders while strengthening our existing relationships with our regional partner nations.



VP-16’s P-8A Poseidon aircraft will play an integral role in Task Force Sentinel, a multi-nation maritime effort to promote maritime stability and ensure safe passage of international waters in the critical waterways of the Middle East region.



The War Eagles are also supporting Commander Task Group 67.1 and the “Golden Swordsmen” of VP-47 in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.

