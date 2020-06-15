New CFETP for Civilian Community Planners (0020)

CE Weekly Submission with contributions from Ms Suzanne Bilbrey and Ms Laura Yates //



A new Career Field Education and Training Plan (CFETP) for GS0020 AF Community Planners was published last month. This is the first CFETP for a professional GS job series in the civil engineering career field, reaching close to 100 individuals serving as Community Planners across the installation, intermediate, and Headquarters levels of the Air Force. The comprehensive plan provides recommended training, education, professional development, and experience to assist GS0020 Air Force Community Planners to be successful in their careers. Senior leaders and supervisors of planners are also encouraged to use the document to locate a list of helpful resources.



The CFETP for GS0020 AF Community Planners is a two-part approach. Part I of the CFETP lays out a career “roadmap” that will help planners chart the trajectory of their career. Since many planners begin their careers at the installation level, they may lack visibility into the positions available to them later in their careers. Part I provides guidance on what experiences will help them better compete for positions, and lays out different planning roles available at each level of the Air Force. It also details formal career broadening opportunities and discusses which career competencies a planner should focus on obtaining at certain points in their career, or during annual vectoring or Civilian Developmental Education (CDE) calls. Part II of the CFETP discusses the wide variety of training available to planners, including a list of mandatory and optional trainings. A detailed appendix of training opportunities provides valuable source material for hundreds of courses. Finally, planners can use this document to navigate the process of completing biannual mandatory training reports on CE Dash (CAC enabled).



The 0020 job series develops planners at all levels to help Air Force senior leaders advance their vision of installations as “adaptive, resilient, right-sized and fiscally sustainable.” This helps meet current and future needs by leveraging facilities, services, and resources both on and off Air Force installations. Air Force bases operate as small cities. Planners are a key player in ensuring Installation Development Plans (IDPs), an Air Force installation’s city plan, align infrastructure requirements and investments with the National Defense Strategy. Properly trained planners are foundational to successful implementation of IDPs.



The CFETP supports the objectives of the Civil Engineer Human Capital Roadmap (Page 4) by touching on multiple lines of effort: Envision the Force, Recruit/Retain Airmen Engineers, and Develop Airman Engineers. The Human Capital Roadmap emphasizes the importance of “cultivating workforce talent” through Professional Military Education (PME), talent management, and development of civilian workforce expertise. Opportunities for PME, Professional Continuing Education, and Advanced Education can be found throughout the CFETP for 0020s.



Regardless of whether a planner wishes to remain a tactical planner at the installation level, or advance to become a strategic leader, the CFETP provides valuable information on learning and training opportunities that will help them better serve our Air Force over the continuum of their career. It helps ensure recruitment, development, and retention of critical planning staff within the Air Force. The full CFETP for GS0020 can be viewed and downloaded here, or at the following link: https://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a4/publication/cfetp0020/cfetp0020.pdf

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 08:17 Story ID: 372119 Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New CFETP for Civilian Community Planners (0020), by Gianna Greben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.