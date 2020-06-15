Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing downed aircraft

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.15.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM - A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom. At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support.

    As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided.

