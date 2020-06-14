356th BOD celebrates Army’s 245th Birthday

FORT MEADE, Md.- The soldiers of 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment honor the Army’s 245th birthday during their virtual battle assembly weekend.

"I think it's important to celebrate the Army because their stories are the ones that make the army. The people make the branch and those who have died and sacrificed to build and maintain our branch. When we celebrate the Army we celebrate the fallen," said Spc. Kimberly Brewton, a public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the 356th BOD. Brewton expressed her understanding of the meaning of sacrifice, with a father who is an Army retired sergeant major and her husband, an active duty sergeant.

"Their careers inspire me and make me proud. My dad is old Army and my husband is new Army, the beauty is that they both represent the essence of what this branch values and believes," said Brewton.

The Army was founded 14 June 1775 and is established as the oldest service of the U.S. military. The Army is known as an organized ground or land force that fights primarily on land working toward the same purpose. The Army's mission and duty continues for 245 years as deploying, fighting, and winning the Nation's wars by providing capable and combat-ready Soldiers.

The weekend was filled with Army celebrations of an Army honoring radio product, a birthday run completing exactly 2.45 miles, and memorable photos of Soldiers' basic and advanced training moments.

"My Field training exercise in basic training was super memorable to me. We rucked approximately 60 miles, which wasn't exactly on purpose, but it showed me that we can do anything. I also was inspired by one of our drill sergeants who stayed with us the whole way. He walked every step we walked (and then some), camped where we camped, and ate what we ate. He truly led by example and that has stuck with me," said Spc. Sarah Martens, public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the 356th BOD.

The Army leader has a responsibility to inspire and influence people to accomplish organizational goals. In celebrating the Army, leadership is also celebrated showing the significance of the Army's organizational standards and the ability to be the most dedicated and respected.

"I felt proud to graduate in this profession that values truth, communication, and collaboration," said Martens.

