117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen return from deployment

Approximately 30 airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing returned from a 60 day deployment to the Middle East, here, June 14, 2020, Birmingham, AL.



Two KC-135 Stratotankers from the 117th Air Refueling Wing touched down around 1:00 p.m. Central carrying the deployers. Colonel Scott Grant, Commander, 117 ARW, was there waiting to be the first to greet them as they returned.



"You know I take that very seriously as a leader and I teach it to my other leaders," said Grant. "We are there to lead them in the best training in the world to keep them safe and we are genuine about caring for them."



The 30 men and women were scheduled for a 60 day deployment to support the air refueling mission, but the return was delayed another 22 days due to concerns over COVID-19.



"We take extreme caution and value the lives of our airmen and they've been overseas doing an incredible job representing this Wing and I couldn't be more proud of them," said Grant.

