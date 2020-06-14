FORT KNOX, Ky. — In preparation for a virtual 245th U.S. Army Birthday celebration June 14, 2020, U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox senior leaders Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr. and Command Sgt. Maj. John Woodson joined senior leaders across the nation in cutting a cake days before to be aired on social media sites.



Evans and Woodson flanked youngest post Soldier 18-year-old Pfc. Timothy Carlton from 541st Sapper Company, 19th Engineer Battalion, and oldest Soldier 61-year-old Col. Timothy Walls from 1st Theater Sustainment Command, during the June 10 ceremony, held in the Cadet Command headquarters command conference room.



Prior to the cake cutting, Evans offered some words of encouragement.



“From our first campaign streamer of Lexington and Concord through Gettysburg and on and to our streamers that we earned in Iraq and Afghanistan, our Army has been there for the American people — a diverse Army made of people from all walks of life,” said Evans. “We will continue to be that Army for the America.”



Evans said Army leaders are committed to listen to the dialogue being spoken from recent events that have emerged in America.



“If 245 years has taught us anything, it’s that we can change,” said Evans, “and we can adapt.”



The cake ceremony is being aired June 14 on Fort Knox's official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortKnoxKY/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 13:39 Story ID: 372098 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox celebrates 245th Army Birthday with broadcast cake cutting ceremony, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.