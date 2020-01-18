Army Reserve Sustainment Command Conducts 2nd Annual Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise

By Lt. Col. Miriam A. Castro and Maj. Michael Nastari



The Army Reserve Sustainment Command (ARSC) conducted the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 2020, known as CORE-20, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, from January 4-17, 2020. CORE-20 is the training exercise used to prepare and certify Soldiers for future deployments.



Units within the command, including the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) Support Brigade (LSB), the Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element (ASC-ARE), and the Army Contracting Command-Army Reserve Element (ACC-ARE) Contingency Contracting Battalion participated in CORE-20. The training exercise is comprised of Soldier readiness events, academic training, and the culminating validation exercise.



According to Sgt. 1st Class, ARSC Operations Non-Commissioned Officer, the command sought to optimize the expertise within the ARSC. The ARSC reached out to the 1st of the 321st Drill Sergeant Battalion, 84th Training Division, LOGCAP University, Army Logistics University to train ARSC Soldiers.



“The support we received from the ASC-ARE subject matter experts was indispensable to the effectiveness of the training exercise,” said Maj. Stephen Grubbs, exercise project officer for the 84th Training Division.



For Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger, the objective of CORE-20 was to create a robust, integrated training opportunity that incorporated tactical Soldier skills as well as facilitated Soldier’s technical development.



“ARSC Soldiers are highly technically skilled and blending Soldier readiness training into CORE-20 meets the Commander’s vision to become more expeditionary and ready to meet emerging threats in a multi-domain environment,” said Luchsinger.



Additionally, three Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs), Sergeant First Class Gregory Elliot, assigned to the ASC-ARE; Sergeant First Class Michael Thurman, assigned to the 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion; and Staff Sergeant Ryan Rotibi, assigned to the LOGCAP Support Brigade, had the distinction of being nominated by their respective chains of command to participate in the commands first Best Warrior Competition.



Competitors displayed their knowledge of current events and Department of Defense and the Army Reserve through submission of a timed, written essay, and standing before a Sergeants Major board.



To prepare for the competition, Sergeant Thurman ramped up his physical fitness training and reviewed the NCO Creed and the Soldiers Creed with an aim to embody principles outlined in the respective creeds. Thurman said, “Soldiers joke a lot to get through the challenges and developing camaraderie with my competitors kept my spirits high.”



Sergeant First Class Gregory Elliot was selected as the winner of the ARSCs Best Warrior Competition. He said completing the competition and mentoring his fellow competitors was his objective. “I had a great experience, my fellow competitors kept me motivated.”



The culminating validation exercise was tailored to each unit’s primary mission when in a deployed environment. During the first portion of the culminating exercise, Soldiers received specialized training linked to their job skillset.



ASC-ARE Soldiers received Contracting Officer Representative training from the Army Logistics University. Trainers from the Ft. Benning Detachment of 2nd Brigade, Atlantic Training Division, 84th Training Command delivered Leadership Training Program to the ASC-ARE Soldiers. The Soldiers received four days of academic training then participated in a four- day staff decision-making exercise.



“Soldiers are trained and better prepared for their job. We are a unique organization. This validation exercise is the only validation exercise within the Army Reserve,” said Maj.Tony Smith, CORE-20 project officer.

