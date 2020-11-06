MWR Bahrain Goes Virtual

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program doesn’t stop the fun during the pandemic. While many events were postponed or cancelled when COVID-19 social distancing guidelines were put into place, MWR Bahrain looked at how they could adapt to continue their mission and provide programs to maintain or improve the quality of life for the NSA Bahrain community.

“We wanted to find a way to continue providing activities for the community to participate in while still maintaining social distancing practices,” said Kevin Harris, the MWR Bahrain Liberty Center Director. “Online [video] gaming has grown in popularity for many years and the major demographics of participants match very well with the demographics we are targeting at our liberty center and teen centers.”

MWR Bahrain has moved several of their programs to a virtual format and have even added some new events to the mix, including a Junior Cheerleader Dance lesson with Washington Redskins cheerleaders and an E-Sports tournament.

“We wanted to give our community something to do that was here just for them,” said Donald Wells, the director of MWR Bahrain. “There are literally thousands of options for lots of free things to do online. But we wanted it to be special with the people they already know and it's just for them.”

Since MWR Bahrain has moved to virtual events and classes, Wells said the staff has done an outstanding job being creative and making the switch.

“We are one of the only bases in the world that is still offering some services but our staff have been meeting and brain storming, ordering items and coming out with new ideas. We have some really cool things planed in the next few weeks.”

One of MWR Bahrain’s biggest events, Bingo, was postponed in March after the base implemented social distancing guidelines. They held their first virtual Bingo May 20 and have over 100 participants at every weekly game. Other installations have also reached out to Bahrain to ask about their virtual programs.

“It is nice to hear from other bases asking what worked and how we can all help each other to help better the lives of our Sailors and the families with the resources we have available,” said Momoyo Harris, the MWR Bahrain Community Recreation Director. “It is amazing to hear from other bases that want a pointer or two from us to see if our process will help with their program.”

For information on upcoming events and activities for the community, follow MWR Bahrain on Facebook and Instagram.

