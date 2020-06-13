Panther Paratroopers Earn Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier Badges

Photo By Maj. Thomas Cieslak | Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division stand in...... read more read more

Photo By Maj. Thomas Cieslak | Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division stand in formation after pinning their Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badges during a COVID-19-modified ceremony held Saturday, June 13, 2020 on Fort Bragg. After the train up and testing phases, 109 paratroopers pinned their Expert Infantryman Badges and 22 pinned their Expert Soldier Badges during a COVID-19-modified ceremony on Fort Bragg, marking the first time soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Forces Command earned the badge. see less | View Image Page