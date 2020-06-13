Panther Paratroopers Earn Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier Badges

Fort Bragg Paratroopers demonstrated mastery of their Profession of Arms on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a grueling multi-day training and testing period.
Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division completed the grueling multi-day testing to earn their Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badges.
After the train up and testing phases, 109 paratroopers pinned their Expert Infantryman Badges and 22 pinned their Expert Soldier Badges during a COVID-19-modified ceremony on Fort Bragg, marking the first time soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Forces Command earned the badge.
