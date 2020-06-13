Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panther Paratroopers Earn Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier Badges

    Photo By Maj. Thomas Cieslak | Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division stand in...... read more read more

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Story by Maj. Thomas Cieslak 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Fort Bragg Paratroopers demonstrated mastery of their Profession of Arms on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a grueling multi-day training and testing period.

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division completed the grueling multi-day testing to earn their Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badges.

    After the train up and testing phases, 109 paratroopers pinned their Expert Infantryman Badges and 22 pinned their Expert Soldier Badges during a COVID-19-modified ceremony on Fort Bragg, marking the first time soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Forces Command earned the badge.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 16:22
    Story ID: 372083
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Paratroopers Earn Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier Badges, by MAJ Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

