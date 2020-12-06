Corporals Course conducts sword manual

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie | U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Dahl, a student with Corporals Course 3-20, hosted by...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie | U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Dahl, a student with Corporals Course 3-20, hosted by Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, executes present sword during sword manual practical application at the 13 Area parade deck on Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2020. The Marine noncommissioned officer’s sword is authorized for use by all enlisted Marines in the grade of corporal through sergeant major for parades, reviews and other ceremonies. Dahl is a native of San Clemente, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie) see less | View Image Page

Marines in Corporals Course 3-20, hosted by Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, conducted sword manual practical application June 12.



The Marine noncommissioned officer’s sword is authorized for use by all enlisted Marines in the grade of corporal through sergeant major for parades, reviews and other ceremonies.



“One of the roles of an NCO is to keep our traditions alive,” said U.S. Marine Sgt. Shannon Cobos, a corporals course instructor with H&S Bn., MCB Camp Pendleton. “Passing on those traditions, one of them is drill.”



Along with sword and guidon, NCO’s learn and refine skills that have been passed down in Marine Corps traditions. During the three week course, the Marines will have classes centered around small unit leadership and expanding their understanding of the Marine Corps.



“This is an evaluation,” said Cobos. “We have about six graded assignments for Corporals Course. The Marine that scores the highest on the assignments will be our honor graduate.”



The Marines will take back the skills they have learned during this three week course and apply them to their everyday tasks. Marine NCOs are known Corps-wide as the “backbone” of the Marine Corps. With the majority of the Marine Corps being sergeants and below, it is important for the NCO’s to emulate core values and traditions and set the example for their junior Marines.



Class 3-20 is scheduled to graduate June 26.