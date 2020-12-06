Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corporals Course conducts sword manual

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie | U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Dahl, a student with Corporals Course 3-20, hosted by

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marines in Corporals Course 3-20, hosted by Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, conducted sword manual practical application June 12.

    The Marine noncommissioned officer’s sword is authorized for use by all enlisted Marines in the grade of corporal through sergeant major for parades, reviews and other ceremonies.

    “One of the roles of an NCO is to keep our traditions alive,” said U.S. Marine Sgt. Shannon Cobos, a corporals course instructor with H&S Bn., MCB Camp Pendleton. “Passing on those traditions, one of them is drill.”

    Along with sword and guidon, NCO’s learn and refine skills that have been passed down in Marine Corps traditions. During the three week course, the Marines will have classes centered around small unit leadership and expanding their understanding of the Marine Corps.

    “This is an evaluation,” said Cobos. “We have about six graded assignments for Corporals Course. The Marine that scores the highest on the assignments will be our honor graduate.”

    The Marines will take back the skills they have learned during this three week course and apply them to their everyday tasks. Marine NCOs are known Corps-wide as the “backbone” of the Marine Corps. With the majority of the Marine Corps being sergeants and below, it is important for the NCO’s to emulate core values and traditions and set the example for their junior Marines.

    Class 3-20 is scheduled to graduate June 26.

