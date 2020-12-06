Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard Celebrates Army Birthday

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrates the 245th Army Birthday at a ceremony...... read more read more

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrated the 245th Army Birthday at a ceremony held at NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, June 12, 2020.

    The small crowd NCNG Soldiers, Airmen, military retirees in masks as part of COVID-19 precautions spread out along the headquarters’ atrium and watched as Senior Army Advisor to the NCNG Adjutant General, Army Col. Jason Sabat cut the birthday cake with an Army Sword in honor of the Army’s birth on June 14, 1775.

    Sabat reflected on the ongoing and changing mission of the North Carolina Army National Guard (NCARNG) as a key component of Army strength and flexibility.

    “We are celebrating something so consistent and unwavering, the nation’s total Army Force, Active, Reserve, National Guard, Retirees and Veterans,” said Sabat.

    One of the participants retired Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew L. Jackson, the NCNG transition Assistance Advisor, has served state and nation for over 30 years including numerous NCNG state active missions and deployment to Vietnam on active duty and Desert Storm as part of the NCARNG.

    “(Service) is a way of life, the camaraderie, the mission. You still have that connection with other Soldiers.” Jackson said.

    Currently NCNG Soldiers and Airmen are supporting N.C. Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local communities in the fight against the coronavirus. Many Guardsmen have mobilized to support local authorities safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and help ensure individuals are able to exercise their right to peaceful protest in the wake of civil unrest across the state.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
