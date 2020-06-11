Exchange shoppers generate $22,000 for Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Exchange is shown June 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Exchange...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Exchange is shown June 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Exchange remained open during the installation’s COVID-19 response as an essential store and is a key retail location for the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers, retirees, veterans, and military families know it pays to shop their Exchange. In 2019, authorized Fort McCoy Exchange shoppers generated $22,275.52 of critical support for military Quality-of-Life programs in the form of earnings-based dividends.



The dividends help fund quality-of-life programs at Fort McCoy, such as Child, Youth and School Services and other programs that support the military.



One hundred percent of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's worldwide earnings are invested in the military community, with 59 percent going to dividends supporting quality-of-life programs and the remaining 41 percent used to improve the experience in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com.



“The Exchange is family serving family,” Exchange General Manager Donald Basil said. “Exchange earnings improve the lives of Fort McCoy heroes and their families.”



The Fort McCoy Exchange dividend is a part of the $217 million the Army & Air Force Exchange Service generated worldwide in 2019. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.2 billion to morale, welfare, and recreation programs integral to Army recruiting, readiness and resiliency.



Part of the Exchange’s dividend was generated by veterans. On Jan. 1, 2020, 4.1 million veterans with service-connected disabilities and certain caregivers were welcomed home with in-store shopping privileges. Since 2017, all honorably discharged Veterans have been authorized to shop the Exchange online. Veterans can find out more about their earned benefits on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Despite the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-changing retail landscape, the Exchange remains dedicated to supporting troops and their families, wherever the military mission takes them.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.



The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.



The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor, and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.



To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent news releases, visit http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow it on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.